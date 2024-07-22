How to keep your NAS running smoothly

Did you know that nearly 60% of data loss incidents are due to hardware failure? Your NAS system is no exception. Regular maintenance is key to preventing such disasters. In this guide created by the extremely experienced network attached storage specialist SpaceRex, who outlines a comprehensive approach to keeping your NAS, particularly Synology systems, running smoothly. From monthly health checks to biannual security reviews, we’ll help you ensure your data is always safe and accessible.

Maintaining Your NAS for Optimal Performance and Security

Key Takeaways : Log into DSM regularly to monitor system notifications and health indicators.

Review system logs for general logs, warnings, and errors.

Monitor connection logs for unusual sign-ins or failed login attempts.

Check drive health using the Storage Manager for any errors or warnings.

Ensure data scrubbing is scheduled and completed to maintain data integrity.

Verify the encryption key for encrypted volumes regularly.

Monitor snapshot usage for unusual file deletions or changes.

Test backups by restoring recent files to ensure backup processes are functioning correctly.

Confirm that email alerts for critical issues are enabled.

Review user and group settings every six months, deactivating unused admin and guest accounts.

Check network connections for expected speeds to ensure NAS performance.

Evaluate and disable unnecessary SSH access to reduce security risks.

Enable security features like adaptive MFA, account protection, and auto-block settings.

Verify power settings to ensure automatic restart after power outages.

Test communication between NAS and connected UPS for safe shutdowns during power interruptions.

Ensure routine tasks are scheduled and running as expected in the Task Scheduler.

Confirm that snapshots are enabled for all relevant folders.

Keep DSM and installed packages up to date, testing updates on a backup unit first if possible.

Regularly test all backup methods, such as Hyper Backup and Cloud Sync.

Periodically review and update security practices to protect against evolving threats.

Keeping your Synology Network Attached Storage (NAS) system running smoothly is essential for ensuring the integrity of your data and the reliability of your system. Regular maintenance tasks and check-ins are crucial to identify and address potential issues before they escalate into more significant problems.

Monthly Maintenance Tasks

To begin your monthly maintenance routine, log into the DiskStation Manager (DSM), which serves as the central interface for managing your Synology NAS. Once logged in, consider the following tasks:

Review System Logs: Thoroughly examine the general logs, warnings, and errors to identify any potential issues that may require attention.

Thoroughly examine the general logs, warnings, and errors to identify any potential issues that may require attention. Monitor Connections: Scrutinize connection logs for unusual sign-ins or failed login attempts, which could indicate potential security threats.

Scrutinize connection logs for unusual sign-ins or failed login attempts, which could indicate potential security threats. Check Drive Health: Use the Storage Manager to assess the health of your drives, keeping an eye out for any errors or warnings that might suggest impending drive failures.

Use the Storage Manager to assess the health of your drives, keeping an eye out for any errors or warnings that might suggest impending drive failures. Ensure Data Scrubbing: Verify that data scrubbing is scheduled and completed successfully to maintain data integrity by identifying and correcting errors.

Verify that data scrubbing is scheduled and completed successfully to maintain data integrity by identifying and correcting errors. Verify Encryption Key: If you have encrypted volumes, regularly verify the encryption key to ensure the security of your data.

If you have encrypted volumes, regularly verify the encryption key to ensure the security of your data. Monitor Snapshots: Keep track of snapshot usage and check for any unusual file deletions or changes that could indicate issues with data integrity.

Keep track of snapshot usage and check for any unusual file deletions or changes that could indicate issues with data integrity. Test Backups: Restore a recent file from your backups to confirm that your backup processes are functioning correctly and that data can be recovered when needed.

Restore a recent file from your backups to confirm that your backup processes are functioning correctly and that data can be recovered when needed. Check Email Alerts: Ensure that your NAS is configured to send email alerts for critical issues, allowing timely notifications about system problems.

Semi-Annual Maintenance Tasks

In addition to monthly check-ins, it’s important to perform a more thorough review of your Synology NAS every six months. During these semi-annual maintenance sessions, focus on the following tasks:

Review User and Group Settings: Examine user and group settings, ensuring that admin and guest accounts are deactivated if not in use and verifying the memberships of the administrator group.

Examine user and group settings, ensuring that admin and guest accounts are deactivated if not in use and verifying the memberships of the administrator group. Check Network Speed: Verify that your network connections are operating at expected speeds, as slow network speeds can impact the performance of your NAS.

Verify that your network connections are operating at expected speeds, as slow network speeds can impact the performance of your NAS. Manage SSH Access: Evaluate the necessity of SSH access and disable it if not required to reduce potential security risks.

Evaluate the necessity of SSH access and disable it if not required to reduce potential security risks. Review Security Settings: Ensure that security features such as adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), account protection, and auto-block settings are enabled to protect against unauthorized access.

Ensure that security features such as adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), account protection, and auto-block settings are enabled to protect against unauthorized access. Verify Power Settings: Confirm that your NAS is configured to restart automatically after a power outage, ensuring uninterrupted operation.

Confirm that your NAS is configured to restart automatically after a power outage, ensuring uninterrupted operation. Test UPS Communication: Check the communication between your NAS and any connected Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) to ensure that your NAS can safely shut down during power interruptions.

Check the communication between your NAS and any connected Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) to ensure that your NAS can safely shut down during power interruptions. Review Task Scheduling: Examine the Task Scheduler to ensure that routine tasks, such as emptying the recycle bin, are scheduled and running as expected.

Examine the Task Scheduler to ensure that routine tasks, such as emptying the recycle bin, are scheduled and running as expected. Confirm Snapshot Settings: Verify that snapshots are enabled for all relevant folders to protect against data loss by providing restore points.

Additional Recommendations for Optimal NAS Performance

Beyond the monthly and semi-annual maintenance tasks, consider the following recommendations to further optimize the performance and security of your Synology NAS:

Stay Up to Date: Regularly update DSM and installed packages to ensure your system benefits from the latest features, bug fixes, and security enhancements. If possible, test updates on a backup unit before applying them to your primary NAS to avoid potential issues.

Regularly update DSM and installed packages to ensure your system benefits from the latest features, bug fixes, and security enhancements. If possible, test updates on a backup unit before applying them to your primary NAS to avoid potential issues. Test Backup Methods: Periodically test all backup methods, such as Hyper Backup and Cloud Sync, to ensure they work correctly and can be relied upon for data protection.

Periodically test all backup methods, such as Hyper Backup and Cloud Sync, to ensure they work correctly and can be relied upon for data protection. Review Security Practices: Continuously review and update your security practices to protect your NAS against evolving security threats.

By diligently following these guidelines and performing regular maintenance tasks, you can ensure that your Synology NAS remains in optimal condition, providing reliable performance and secure data storage. Investing time in these check-ins and updates will give you peace of mind, knowing that your system is running smoothly and your data is always accessible when you need it.

