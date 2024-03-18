New QNAP NAS with Neural network Processing (NPU) for AI applications

QNAP, a leading provider of network-attached storage (NAS) solutions, has announced the release of the TS-216G, a powerful and versatile 2-bay NAS designed to cater to the needs of individuals, families, and workgroups. This cutting-edge device boasts an ARM quad-core processor, a 2.5GbE port, 4 GB RAM, and an integrated NPU (Neural network Processing Unit), setting a new standard for performance in the 2-bay NAS market.

“NPU (Neural-network Processing Unit), designed to speed up AI tasks, not only accelerates image recognition and object detection but also reduces CPU workloads for optimized NAS performance when fulfilling AI-driven requests. When uploading a large number of photos to the TS-216G, you will enjoy high-speed AI performance of photo processing brought by NPU.”

The TS-216G simplifies the process of backing up data from multiple devices, ensuring that your important files and memories are secure and easily accessible. With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, this NAS serves as a comprehensive file management center for both home and work users, making it an indispensable tool for organizing and protecting your digital assets.

Neural Network Processing (NPU) NAS

One of the standout features of the TS-216G is its built-in NPU, which is specifically designed to accelerate AI applications. This innovation significantly enhances the performance of QuMagie, QNAP’s smart photo management system, allowing users to import and process hundreds or thousands of photos simultaneously with ease. The NPU also reduces the workload on the CPU, resulting in improved computing performance and lower power consumption.

Jerry Deng, Product Manager of QNAP, emphasizes the value proposition of the TS-216G, stating, “The TS-216G is an economical and smart storage solution, allowing users to easily use it for central management of all kinds of files from various devices, and for convenient file sharing/sync with others to improve collaboration.” He further highlights the device’s impressive specifications, including 4 GB RAM, 2.5GbE, and a range of applications, which enable smooth media streaming and surveillance system operation, making the TS-216G a reliable and secure private cloud solution for individuals, families, and small offices.

NAS Operating System

The TS-216G runs on the QTS 5.1 NAS operating system, which offers a wide array of features and applications through its built-in App Center:

File Station: Streamlines NAS file access, sharing, and management through a web browser

Hybrid Backup Sync: Backs up NAS files to the cloud or another NAS to fulfill 3-2-1 backup strategies

Qsync: Enables efficient synchronization across multiple users and devices

In addition to these core features, the TS-216G provides multimedia-oriented applications and mobile apps, such as QuMagie and Music Station, allowing users to browse and manage their photos, videos, and music files stored on the NAS from anywhere, using any device. These applications also help users free up storage capacity on their mobile phones by offloading their media files to the NAS.

QNAP TS-216G Specifications :

The TS-216G boasts an impressive array of hardware specifications:

2-bay tower model

ARM Cortex A55 quad-core processor (up to 2.0 GHz)

4 GB RAM

Hot-swappable 3.5-inch/2.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps HDD/SSD

Built-in NPU

1x 2.5GbE (2.5G/1G/100M) port and 1x 1GbE port

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-A port, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A ports

USB One-Touch-Copy

With its powerful hardware, integrated NPU for AI applications, and user-friendly software features, the QNAP TS-216G is poised to revolutionize the 2-bay NAS market, offering individuals, families, and small offices a cost-effective, high-performance, and secure storage solution for their digital needs.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals