MSI Claw A8 vs MSI Claw 8ai+ : Same 8-inch 120Hz Screen, Different Chips

Is the MSI Claw A8 the ultimate gaming powerhouse, or does the MSI Claw 8i+ steal the spotlight with its refined versatility? In this overview, Tech Fowler explores how these two handheld devices stack up against each other, diving into their unique strengths and trade-offs. With the A8 boasting raw gaming performance thanks to its AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor and the 8i+ offering efficiency and multitasking prowess powered by Intel’s Core Ultra Series, the choice isn’t as straightforward as it seems. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer chasing peak performance or a multitasker seeking a balanced experience, this breakdown promises to shed light on which device truly fits your lifestyle.

Throughout this analysis, you’ll uncover the subtle yet impactful differences in memory, design, and battery life that could sway your decision. From the A8’s expandable storage flexibility to the 8i Plus’s polished build and longer battery life, each feature paints a clearer picture of what these devices bring to the table. But which one aligns with your priorities, gaming dominance or all-around efficiency? By the end, you might just find yourself rethinking what matters most in a handheld gaming device.

MSI Claw A8 vs 8i Plus

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The MSI Claw A8 is powered by AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme, excelling in multi-core performance for demanding gaming and heavy workloads, while the MSI Claw 8i+ uses Intel Core Ultra processors, offering better single-core efficiency for multitasking and casual gaming.

The A8 features 24GB of LPDDR5X8000 RAM, suitable for gaming, whereas the 8i Plus provides 32GB of LPDDR5X8533 RAM, ideal for multitasking and productivity tasks.

Both devices include 1TB SSDs for fast storage, but the A8’s more common SSD format allows easier upgrades, offering better long-term flexibility.

The 8-inch IPS touchscreen with 1920×1200 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate is identical on both devices, but the glossy finish may cause reflections in bright environments.

The MSI Claw A8 is optimized for gaming performance with high TDP scenarios, while the 8i Plus offers better efficiency, quieter operation, and slightly longer battery life, making it more versatile for mixed-use scenarios.

Processor Platforms: AMD vs. Intel

The processor is the foundation of any gaming device, and the MSI Claw A8 and 8i Plus take different approaches to deliver performance.

– MSI Claw A8: Powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme, this device excels in multi-core performance, making it ideal for demanding games and tasks that require sustained workloads. Its architecture is optimized for handling intensive gaming sessions and resource-heavy applications.

– MSI Claw 8i+: Equipped with Intel’s Core Ultra Series processors, it shines in single-core tasks and lighter gaming scenarios. Its efficiency and advanced thermal management make it better suited for everyday multitasking and casual gaming.

If your primary focus is raw gaming power and handling heavy workloads, the A8 has a slight edge. However, for users seeking a balance of performance and efficiency, the 8i Plus offers greater versatility, particularly for mixed-use scenarios.

Memory: Capacity and Speed

Memory is a critical factor in determining how well a device handles multitasking and gaming.

– MSI Claw A8: Comes with 24GB of LPDDR5X8000 RAM, which is sufficient for most gaming needs. This configuration ensures smooth performance for modern games and standard multitasking.

– MSI Claw 8i Plus: Offers 32GB of LPDDR5X8533 RAM, providing higher capacity and faster speeds. This makes it better suited for multitasking-intensive tasks such as video editing, running multiple applications simultaneously, or streaming while gaming.

For users who need more memory for productivity tasks or creative workflows, the 8i Plus is the clear winner. However, the A8 still provides ample memory for gaming-focused users.

MSI Claw A8 vs MSI Claw 8ai+

Storage: Expandability Matters

Both devices feature 1TB SSDs, making sure fast load times and ample storage for games, applications, and media. However, the A8 uses a more common SSD format, which simplifies upgrades or replacements. This design choice may appeal to users who plan to expand their storage in the future or prefer easier maintenance. While this may not be a deciding factor for most users, it is worth considering if long-term flexibility is important to you.

Display: Identical Yet Reflective

Both handhelds feature an 8-inch IPS touchscreen with a 1920×1200 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support. These specifications ensure smooth visuals for gaming, streaming, and general use. However, the glossy finish on the screens can lead to reflections, which might be a drawback in brightly lit environments. While the display quality is excellent, users who frequently use their devices outdoors or in bright spaces may find this reflective surface less ideal.

Performance: Gaming vs. Efficiency

The performance differences between the two devices become evident under varying workloads:

– MSI Claw A8: Performs better in high TDP (Thermal Design Power) scenarios, making it ideal for demanding games that push hardware to its limits. It delivers consistent performance during extended gaming sessions, making sure a smooth experience for enthusiasts.

– MSI Claw 8i Plus: Runs cooler and quieter, with improved efficiency at lower TDPs. This translates to better battery life and a more comfortable experience during extended use, particularly for multitasking or casual gaming.

If you prioritize gaming performance and are willing to trade off some efficiency, the A8 is the better choice. For users who value versatility and a quieter, cooler device, the 8i Plus is more suitable.

Battery Life: A Minor Edge

Both devices are equipped with 80Wh batteries, providing solid battery life for portable gaming and multitasking. However, the 8i Plus offers slightly longer battery life, with an additional 10 to 20 minutes on average. While this difference is minor, it could be a deciding factor for users who value efficiency and portability, especially during travel or extended use without access to charging.

Ergonomics and Design: Comfort vs. Build Quality

Ergonomics and design are crucial for handheld devices, and the two models cater to different preferences:

– MSI Claw A8: Features larger grips, making it more comfortable for users with smaller hands. However, its sharp edges and less premium plastic detract from the overall experience, especially during prolonged use.

– MSI Claw 8i Plus: Features a smoother, more refined design, better suited for medium-sized hands. Its premium build quality enhances the overall user experience, offering a more polished and durable feel.

If comfort and build quality are priorities, the 8i Plus stands out as the superior option. However, users with smaller hands may find the A8’s larger grips more accommodating.

Connectivity: Versatile Options

Both devices offer robust connectivity options, making sure compatibility with a wide range of peripherals and accessories. Key features include:

Two USB 4 Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support

MicroSD card readers for expandable storage

Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless peripherals

These connectivity options make both devices versatile for gaming, productivity, and multimedia use, making sure they can adapt to various user needs.

Use Case Recommendations

Choosing between the MSI Claw A8 and 8i Plus ultimately depends on your specific needs and priorities:

MSI Claw A8: Best for gaming-focused users who prioritize performance and can overlook minor ergonomic drawbacks. Its raw power makes it ideal for enthusiasts and those who demand high performance.

Best for gaming-focused users who prioritize performance and can overlook minor ergonomic drawbacks. Its raw power makes it ideal for enthusiasts and those who demand high performance. MSI Claw 8i+: Ideal for multitasking, efficiency, and users seeking a laptop replacement with better thermals, battery life, and a refined design. It is well-suited for professionals and casual gamers alike.

Price: Competitive and Flexible

Both devices are competitively priced, offering excellent value for their respective features:

– MSI Claw A8: $1,150

– MSI Claw 8i+: $1,100

Additionally, used models of the 8i Plus are available for under $1,000, providing a more budget-friendly option for those willing to compromise on condition. This pricing flexibility ensures that both devices remain accessible to a wide range of users.

Tailor Your Choice to Your Needs

The MSI Claw A8 and 8i Plus are closely matched, each excelling in different areas. The A8 is the better choice for gaming enthusiasts seeking maximum performance, while the 8i Plus stands out for its multitasking capabilities, efficiency, and refined design. Both devices are excellent options, but your decision should align with your specific use case and priorities.

