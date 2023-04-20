MSI Afterburner finally updated after long wait

After a long wait due to issues between its developer and MSI a new update has been finally rolled out for the excellent MSI Afterburner application that allows you to tweak, overclocked and monitor your systems components. Jump over to the Guru3D by following the link below to download a copy of the latest Version 4.6.5 of MSI Afterburner to install on your system.

Guru3D explains a little more about the MSI Afterburner application and installing the latest release

“MSI Afterburner is the ultimate graphics card utility, developed by the Guru3D RivaTuner team. The Beta releases sometimes have an expiration limit, the stable and final build releases do not. We always recommend using a final build. We have written a GeForce GTX series overclocking guide right here as over time a number of things changed like Curve based tweaking as well as automated tweaking.

Not just that, we have also updated RTSS, our statistics server that enables the overlay with MSI AfterBurner to offer DirectX 12 overlay support. Please read the full release notes for all changes (as there are quite a few of them). Have fun tweaking. Does your overlay not work anymore after an update? Please perform a full uninstall of RTSS and AfterBurner (with profiles removal) and then perform a CLEAN install of it.”

MSI Afterburner Version 4.6.5

Added NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40×0 series graphics cards support

Added voltage control support for GA103 and GDDR6x based versions of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Added AMD RADEON RX 7900 series graphics cards support

Added total board power monitoring support for AMD RADEON RX 7900 series graphics cards

Added some future AMD and NVIDIA GPU PCI DeviceIDs to hardware database

Added Intel Arc GPUs support to hardware monitoring module. Please take a note that Intel Arc GPUs overclocking and tuning is currently not supported due to Intel hardware control API support limitation to x64 applications only

Added experimental support for Intel 13th generation CPUs

Added experimental support for AMD Ryzen 7xxx CPUs

CPU usage data sources in hardware monitoring module have been switched to alternate implementation based on NtQuerySystemInformation(SystemProcessorIdleInformation), because traditional legacy idle time reporting in NtQuerySystemInformation(SystemProcessorPerformanceInformation) is broken in current Windows 11 22H2 builds

Added workaround for broken fixed fan speed programming API (Overdrive 5 compatible fallback path) for old Overdrive 7 GCN GPUs on 22.5.2 and newer AMD drivers

Added config file switch for disabling native reliability voltage control API on NVIDIA GeForce GTX 9×0 series graphics cards and forcing legacy P-state 2.0 voltage control API usage on such hardware. Power users may use this switch to bypass voltage control lock on NVIDIA Maxwell series graphics cards on release 515 and newer drivers families

Improved correction formula parser with data format conversion, rounding and min/max functions support

Added OCMailbox based bus clock frequency monitoring for Skylake and newer Intel CPUs. Unlike traditional legacy timestamp clock based bus clock frequency estimations, OCMailbox provides support for overclocked BCLK monirtoring. Please take a note that access to OCMailbox is blocked by design of OS when HVCI is enabled

Improved SMART.dll monitoring plugin. Added temperature monitoring support for NVMe devices, including the secondary controller temperature for some Samsung NVMe drives

Default clock frequency limit of voltage/frequency curve editor window has been extended to 3.5GHz. Please take a note that you may still customize the limits via config file if necessary

Update server location changed to new URL inside update checking system. Old update server location reached EOL

Source : Guru3D





