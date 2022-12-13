AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & XT vs NVIDIA RTX 4080

If you would like to learn more about the latest AMD graphics cards and their performance to price comparisons, you will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry of wasted no time creating a Radeon RX 7900 XTX & XT vs RTX 4080 review for your viewing pleasure. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card has been built based on the AMD RDNA 3 architecture with chiplet technology, AMD Radeon™RX 7900 XTX graphics deliver “next-generation performance, visuals, and efficiency at 4K and beyond” says AMD.

“Experience breakthrough performance with 24GB of GDDR6 memory and advanced AMD RDNA 3 compute units, featuring new AI accelerators and 2nd generation raytracing accelerators. Immerse yourself in breathtaking visuals with the new AMD Radiance Display Engine and DisplayPort 2.1, to deliver incredible color accuracy and jaw-dropping graphical fidelity up to 8K 165Hz. Featuring 2nd generation AMD Infinity Cache™ technology, discover new frontiers of performance with remarkable energy efficiency. XTX is the pinnacle of next-generation graphics card design, delivering an incredible desktop experience for all ultra-enthusiasts.”

Radeon RX 7900 XTX vs RTX 4080 review

For more information on all the specifications for the latest AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card jump over to you official AMD website by following the link below.

