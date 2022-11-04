AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards unveiled

AMD has announced its latest graphics cards, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series which the company says are the ‘World’s Most Advanced Gaming Graphics Cards’.

There are two new models in the range, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX which comes with 24GB of GDDR6 of RAM and the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT which has 20GB of RAM.

The AMD RDNA 3 architecture’s chiplet design combines 5nm and 6nm process nodes, each optimized for specific jobs. The breakthrough architecture delivers up to 54% more performance per watt than AMD RDNA 2 architecture1, and features the world’s fastest interconnect linking the graphics and memory system chiplets at up to 5.3 TB/s2. It also offers up to 96 new unified compute units, second-generation AMD Infinity Cache™ technology, and up to 24 GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with up to a 384-bit memory interface. It also includes increased AI throughput that delivers up to 2.7X higher AI performance, and second-generation raytracing technology that provides up to 1.8X higher raytracing performance than AMD RDNA 2 architecture3.

Altogether, these features and advancements deliver up to a 1.7X performance uplift in select titles at 4K compared to AMD RDNA 2 architecture4. The new graphics cards also support DisplayPort™ 2.1 displays capable of delivering ultra-high framerates and stunning visuals at up to 4K 480Hz and 8K 165Hz refresh rates.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX will retail for $999 and the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT will retail for $899. You can find out more details about the new AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards at the link below.

Here are the specifications:

Model Compute Units GDDR6 Game Clock (GHz) Boost Clock18 (GHz) Memory Interface Infinity Cache TBP Price (USD SEP) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 96 24 GB 2.3 Up to 2.5 384-bit 96 MB 355W $999 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 84 20 GB 2.0 Up to 2.4 320-bit 80 MB 300W $899

Source AMD, Hot Hardware



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals