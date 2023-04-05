Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing Overdrive Mode arrives April 11

NVIDIA has released a new preview of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing Overdrive Mode that will be available for gamers to enjoy from April 11, 2023 onwards. The new ray tracing update will enhance the games visuals even further adding full ray tracing, otherwise known as path tracing.

Full ray tracing accurately simulates light throughout an entire scene. It is used by visual effects artists to create film and TV graphics that are indistinguishable from reality, but until the arrival of GeForce RTX GPUs with RT Cores, and the AI-powered acceleration of NVIDIA DLSS, real-time video game full ray tracing was impossible because it’s extremely GPU intensive.

“Previous techniques separately addressed ray-traced shadows, reflections and global illumination for a small number of light sources. Full ray tracing models the properties of light from a virtually unlimited number of emissive sources, delivering physically correct shadows, reflections and global illumination on all objects.”

Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing Overdrive Mode

“The technology preview of Cyberpunk 2077’s Ray Tracing Overdrive Mode arrives April 11th, bringing full ray tracing, also known as path tracing, to the game. Experience Night City in a whole new light, with the power of GeForce RTX 40 Series and NVIDIA DLSS 3. The technology preview for Cyberpunk 2077’s Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode is a sneak peek into the future of full ray tracing, and we are working with CD PROJEKT RED on further full ray tracing enhancements and performance optimizations.”

“Rasterization based lighting pipelines rely on many independent subsystems. It’s not uncommon that they can create unbalanced lighting in more complex scenarios. Ray tracing significantly improved overall quality and some of the main pain points of each subsystem. The unified fully ray-traced pipeline builds on these advances and completely removes the need for extensive per-scene tweaking, delivering amazing and predictable results each time, while also improving image quality, immersion, and realism.”

For more details on the new rate chasing update that will be rolling out to the Cyberpunk 2077 game later this month jump over to the official NVIDIA blog by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA





