GeForce RTX 4070, 4060 and 4050 laptops now available to preorder

If you are considering upgrading your laptop you may be interested to know that starting from today select worldwide retailers and OEM partners are now taking preorders for laptops equipped with NVIDIA’s latest GeForce RTX 4070, 4060 and 4050 Laptop GPUs. Although there has been plenty of controversy regarding the launch of the new GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards pricing and performance, if your budget will stretch you can now pre-purchase a portable workstation equipped with the latest GeForce RTX 40 series of GPUs

GeForce RTX 40 laptopsw_qXIWwAYAA

“For those who are looking for an ultra portable solution, RTX 40 Series brings enthusiast class Laptop GPUs to 14” models, enabling them to take on tasks never before possible. With the power of the NVIDIA Ada architecture, DLSS 3 and 5th generation Max-Q Technologies, 14” laptop performance has increased by up to 20X compared to a typical 14” device.”

“Now, new GeForce RTX 4070, 4060 and 4050 laptops from ASUS, Gigabyte, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, and Samsung are available for pre-order today and will be released on February 22nd. Read our GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop roundup article here for more information on some of our favorite models and features.”

Source : NVIDIA





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals