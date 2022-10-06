Intel ARC A770 and A750 graphics cards performance tested

The new and highly anticipated Intel ARC graphics cards in the form of the Intel ARC A770 and A750 will be made available later this month and will be priced at $329 and $289 respectively. Intel’s first cards in the lower end market, designed for mainstream gamers and desktop PCs will compete directly with the likes of AMD and NVIDIA, but do do they compare?

Digital Foundry has wasted no time testing the performance of the new Intel ARC A770 and A750 graphics cards providing a great overview of what you can expect from both graphics cards playing a host of popular PC games. Check out the video below to learn more about the specifications and PC performance of ARC and more importantly how the new Intel cards compare to the offerings available from NVIDIA and AMD.

Intel ARC performance

“Intel’s new Arc A770 and A750 take on RTX 3060 and RX 6600 XT in a battle across the generations – old APIs and new, rasterisation and ray tracing, image reconstruction… everything! Can the newcomer to the discrete graphics space challenge Nvidia and AMD?”

Intel writes : “Unleash your imagination with new Arc graphics solutions: hardware, software, and services. All built to enable premium gaming, creating, and streaming experiences. Arc A-Series is our exciting new product line for consumer high-performance desktop and laptop graphics. Offering full support for DirectX 12 Ultimate and AI-enhanced XeSS upscaling. Harness the power of Core, Iris, and Arc together to unleash new levels of performance and efficiency across a variety of gaming and creating workloads.”

As soon as more information is released regards performance and availability we will keep you up to speed as always. For now jump over to the official Intel website for full specifications and purchasing options.

