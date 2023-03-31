Elden Ring Ray Tracing update performance tested

If you are interested in learning more about the latest patch which rolled out to the open world role-playing game Elden Ring. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry has wasted no time testing out the Elden Ring Ray Tracing patch and its performance. Rolled out earlier this month the patch was made available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC. Although the new feature does not add real-time reflections or graphical improvements in many situations but concentrates more on ambient occlusion and shadows. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect when you enable ray tracing.

Elden Ring Ray Tracing

“Elden Ring was recently upgrade to Patch 1.09, bringing with it the introduction of hardware-accelerated ray tracing on all current-gen systems… excluding Xbox Series S. In this in-depth content, you’ll see exactly what the difference is, how the PC version scales across multiple settings – and most scary of all, the performance hit for engaging RT up against the rather minimal improvement to the presentation.”

Source : Digital Foundry





