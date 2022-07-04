If you have been experiencing the well-known 30fps stutter when playing games created by From Software such as Bloodborne, Dark Souls 3, Sekiro and the networked version of the Elden Ring adventure. You might be interested in a new video published by Illusion and by the team over at Digital Foundry which shows you a fix for the PlayStation 4 console. Unfortunately you will need to hack your PlayStation 4 console to fix the 30fps issue.

Why has it been so hard for From Software to correct this issue which takes just three lines of code to fix? Check out the video below to learn more about the issue that is present in games created by From Software for an entire console generation.

From Software 30fps game stutter

“From Software delivered games with a stuttering 30fps – what we call inconsistent/’bad’ frame-pacing. But a simple three-line code fix seems to eliminate the problem entirely… but only if you have a hacked PlayStation 4 console. Rich tries out the ‘fixed’ versions of Bloodborne, Dark Souls 3, Sekiro and the network test version of Elden Ring – and they work. So what’s the catch?”

Illusion explains more about how you can fix the From Software 30fps game stutter on your hacked PS4.

“If you have ever played a recent fromsoftware games on console, be it Bloodborne, Dark Souls 3 or the recently released Elden Ring. You may have noticed something off about the presentation. One being that it feels more stuttery than other games with a 30 fps cap. And the other is inconsistent framerate on the enhanced consoles. With the framerate going up and down as it pleases depending on what is happening on screen.”

Source : illusion : Digital Foundry : Twitter

