Elden Ring open world RPG adventure officially launches

If you have been anxiously waiting to play the new Elden Ring open world RPG adventure created by the team behind such iconic games as the Souls series, Bloodborne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and more. You’ll be pleased to know that the game is now available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S console. Check out the review created by the team over at IGN for an overview of what you can expect from the gameplay, mechanics and storyline.

Open world RPG adventure

“Elden Ring takes place in the realm of the Lands Between, sometime after the destruction of the titular Elden Ring and the scattering of its shards, the Great Runes. Once graced by the Ring and the Erdtree which symbolizes its presence, the realm is now ruled over by the demigod offspring of Queen Marika the Eternal, each possessing a shard of the Ring that corrupts and taints them with power.

As Tarnished—exiles from the Lands Between who lost the Ring’s grace and are summoned back after the Shattering, players must traverse the realm to ultimately find all the Great Runes, restore the Elden Ring, and become the Elden Lord.”

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals