PlayStation 5 Bloodborne running at 60fps

Bloodborne fans may be interested in a new video created by the team over at Digital Foundry showing a PlayStation 5 playing the Bloodborne game at 60 frames per second. Richard Leadbetter and John Linneman take you through the process of 4K AI upscaling.

“The story behind the video is actually a bit of a saga. Back in May 2020, Digital Foundry showcased an unofficial unlocked fps patch for Bloodborne, coded up by Lance McDonald. McDonald tapped into changes to the code of Dark Souls 3’s PS4 Pro patch that enabled an unlocked frame-rate, bringing them into Bloodborne and essentially allowing the game to run at up to 60fps. But the problem was that the game was never designed to run on PS4 Pro, it couldn’t tap into all of the power of the machine – boost mode was as far as you could get.”

“Seemingly locked to 1080p at 30 frames per second – even on PlayStation 5 – Bloodborne is one of the most anticipated remasters or remakes for Sony’s new console. Nothing has been announced but how would it look? Combining Lance McDonald’s PS4 fps unlock patch with AI upscaling, we can present a vision of a 4K60 Bloodborne – and here it is. “

Source : Digital Foundry : Eurogamer

