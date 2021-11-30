Amazon EC2 G5g NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Graviton-Based instances

Amazon has announced the launch of its new AWS EC2 G5g Instances Powered by AWS Graviton2 Processors and NVIDIA T4G Tensor Core GPUs this week to provide its customers with the best price performance in Amazon EC2. The AWS team have confirmed the general availability of the new Amazon EC2 G5g instances providing up to 30 percent lower cost per stream per hour for Android game streaming than x86-based GPU instances. G5g instances are also ideal for machine learning developers who are looking for cost-effective inference, have ML models that are sensitive to CPU performance, and leverage NVIDIA’s AI libraries.

EC2 G5g instances enable game developers to support and optimize games for high-quality streaming on a wide range of mobile devices. You can develop Android games natively on Arm-based Graviton2 processors, accelerate graphics rendering and encoding with NVIDIA T4G GPUs, and stream games to mobile devices eliminating the need for emulation software and cross-compilation.

Amazon EC2 G5g Instances applications

“Today, we are announcing the general availability of Amazon EC2 G5g instances that extend Graviton2 price-performance benefits to GPU-based workloads including graphics applications and machine learning inference. In addition to Graviton2 processors, G5g instances feature NVIDIA T4G Tensor Core GPUs to provide the best price performance for Android game streaming, with up to 25 Gbps of networking bandwidth and 19 Gbps of EBS bandwidth.”

Streaming Android gaming —With G5g instances, Android game developers can build natively on Arm-based GPU instances without the need for cross-compilation or emulation on x86-based instances. They can encode the rendered graphics and stream the game over the network to a mobile device. This helps simplify development efforts and time and lowers the cost per stream per hour by up to 30 percent.

—With G5g instances, Android game developers can build natively on Arm-based GPU instances without the need for cross-compilation or emulation on x86-based instances. They can encode the rendered graphics and stream the game over the network to a mobile device. This helps simplify development efforts and time and lowers the cost per stream per hour by up to 30 percent. ML Inference —G5g instances are also ideal for machine learning developers who are looking for cost-effective inference, have ML models that are sensitive to CPU performance, and leverage NVIDIA’s AI If you don’t have any dependencies on NVIDIA software, you may use Inf1 instances, which deliver up to 70 percent lower cost-per-inference than G 4dn instances .

—G5g instances are also ideal for machine learning developers who are looking for cost-effective inference, have ML models that are sensitive to CPU performance, and leverage NVIDIA’s AI If you don’t have any dependencies on NVIDIA software, you may use Inf1 instances, which deliver up to 70 percent lower cost-per-inference than G . Graphics rendering —G5g instances are the most cost-effective option for customers with rendering workloads and dependencies on NVIDIA libraries. These instances also support rendering applications and use cases that leverage industry-standard APIs such as OpenGL and Vulkan.

—G5g instances are the most cost-effective option for customers with rendering workloads and dependencies on NVIDIA libraries. These instances also support rendering applications and use cases that leverage industry-standard APIs such as OpenGL and Vulkan. Autonomous Vehicle Simulations—Several of our customers are designing and simulating autonomous vehicles that include multiple real-time sensors. They can use ray tracing to simulate sensor input in real time.

“In addition to being a great gaming and game development platform, AWS’ new G5g instance also brings the NVIDIA Arm HPC SDK to cloud computing. With support for the NVIDIA T4G GPU and the Arm-based Graviton CPU, the NVIDIA Arm HPC SDK provides the tools you need to build NVIDIA GPU-accelerated HPC applications in the cloud.

EC2 G5g instances can also be used to build and deploy high-performance, cost-effective AI-powered applications at scale. Developers can use the NVIDIA Deep Learning Amazon Machine Image on AWS Marketplace. This comes preconfigured with all the necessary NVIDIA drivers, libraries, and dependencies to run Arm-enabled software from the NVIDIA NGC catalog.”

