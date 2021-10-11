Apple has appealed App Store changes in Epic Lawsuit

Apple has filed an appeal in the Epic Lawsuit against changes to their App Store, the changes would have meant that developers would be able to include links in their apps to payments outside the app store.

Whilst Epic did not win the lawsuit against Apple and have not had Fortnite returned to the Apple App Store, the court did rule that Apple should allow links to other payment options. Apple is now appealing this, you can see more details below.

Apple asks the Court to suspend the requirements of its injunction until the appeals filed by both Epic and Apple have been resolved. The company understands and respects the Court’s concerns regarding communications between developers and consumers. Apple is carefully working through many complex issues across a global landscape, seeking to enhance information flow while protecting both the efficient functioning of the App Store and the security and privacy of Apple’s customers. Striking the right balance may solve the Court’s concerns making the injunction (and perhaps even Apple’s appeal itself) unnecessary. A stay is warranted in these circumstances.

Apple has claimed that it is likely to succeed at trail and that the injunction should not come into force in December.

Implementing the injunction on December 9 could have unintended downstream consequences for consumers and the platform as a whole. Apple is working hard to address these difficult issues in a changing world, enhancing information flow without compromising the consumer. A stay of the injunction would permit Apple to do so in a way that maintains the integrity of the ecosystem, and that could obviate the need for any injunction regarding steering.

It will be interesting to see what happens as this could have an impact on the App Store and also on Apple’s revenue.

Source MacRumors

