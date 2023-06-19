More iOS 17 beta 1 details revealed (Video)

Apple released their iOS 17 beta 1 software for the iPhone around two weeks ago, the software was unveiled at their Worldwide Developer Conference, they also released macOS Sonoma beta 1, watchOS 10 beta 1, iPadOS 17 beta 1, and tvOS 17 beta 1 at the same time.

We have already seen a range of the new features that Apple will introduce in their iOS 17 software update and now we have another video that gives us a look at the software in more detail. The video is from Zollotech and it gives us some information on some more new features and updates that have been revealed.

Apple is expected to release the second beta of iOS 17 sometime soon, it could possibly be this week or maybe next week, in the meantime the iOS 17 beta 1 software is available for developers to download.

We are expecting the final version of iOS 17 to be released in September along with the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones, we are also expecting the iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 software updates around the same time. As soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



