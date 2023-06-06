New Apple privacy and security features announced at WWDC 2023

After introducing a wealth of new hardware including its new virtual reality headset in the form of the Apple Vision Pro. Apple has also used its Worldwide Developer Conference WWDC 2023 to announce a wealth of new Apple privacy and security improvements. Designed to put users in control of their data, demonstrating the tech giant’s commitment to privacy and security as a fundamental human right rather than trying to data mine everything from its customers to make even more profits.

New Apple Privacy & Security

Apple’s dedication to privacy and security remains unwavering, and they have recently unveiled a slew of exciting new features designed to augment user safety and control over data. Here’s an insight into the new functionalities that Apple has to offer in the realm of privacy and security.

Enhanced Safari private browsing

If you’ve always appreciated Safari’s private browsing feature, you will be pleased to know that Apple has given it a significant upgrade. The new iteration boasts advanced tracking and fingerprinting protections, and if you’re wondering how they can be any more comprehensive, these measures go even further to counteract the latest tracking techniques that websites employ. What’s more, private browsing now locks when not in use, so you can keep tabs open even when stepping away from your device.

Improved Photos privacy permissions

Simply follow the steps below to benefit from Apple’s new embedded Photos picker, which helps users share specific photos with apps while keeping the rest of their library private. Now, when apps request access to the user’s entire photo library, the user receives more information about what they will be sharing, with occasional reminders of their choice.

App Privacy enhancements

If you are a developer aiming to improve your app’s privacy protocols, Apple’s new privacy and security features include tools that offer a wealth of information about the data practices of third-party software development kits (SDKs). These tools not only add another layer of protection against abuse but also improve the integrity of the software supply chain, supporting signatures for third-party SDKs.

Communication safety and sensitive content warning

Expanding the scope of its Communication Safety feature, Apple now covers video content in addition to still images. Furthermore, a new API allows developers to seamlessly integrate this feature into their apps. If you would like to avoid unwanted nude images and videos, then the Sensitive Content Warning feature is a game-changer. It uses the same privacy-preserving technology as Communication Safety and can be enabled at will in Privacy & Security settings.

Passwords and Passkeys upgrades

For those of you who prefer to share and manage passwords and passkeys with groups, you’ll love the updated password management system. With this feature, you can create a group to share a set of passwords, where everyone can add and edit passwords. As sharing happens through iCloud Keychain, your data remains end-to-end encrypted.

Enhanced Lockdown mode

Expanding the functionality of Lockdown Mode, Apple now provides robust protection for those potentially targeted by mercenary spyware. When enabled, Lockdown Mode limits certain functionalities and offers new protections, drastically reducing the attack surface for enhanced security.

Check In, NameDrop, and Live Voicemail

Among the newly introduced features are Check In, NameDrop, and Live Voicemail. Check In is an automated system that notifies selected contacts when the user has safely reached their destination. NameDrop enhances the AirDrop experience, allowing users to share specific contact details. Live Voicemail transcribes messages live, allowing users to decide whether or not to pick up the call.

With these New Apple privacy and security features, users can confidently navigate the digital landscape knowing their data is secure. Be sure to update your Apple devices when these free software updates become available this fall.

For more information on all the Apple privacy and security updates currently in effect and rolling out in upcoming updates jump over to the official Apple support website. Or book an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative to sort out any issues or questions you may have about privacy and security when using Apple products



