More iOS 17.5 Settings You Should Change

Apple’s iOS 17.5 brings a host of new features and improvements to enhance your iPhone experience. However, to fully optimize your device’s performance, security, and battery life, it’s crucial to understand and configure various system settings effectively. In this article, we’ll guide you through the key settings you should adjust after updating to iOS 17.5.

General Settings

After updating to iOS 17.5, your first step should be to check for carrier updates in the “About” section of your iPhone’s settings. This ensures that your device is using the latest network settings provided by your carrier, which can improve cellular performance and connectivity. Additionally, it’s a good idea to turn off beta updates if you don’t want to receive potentially unstable beta versions of iOS in the future.

Check for carrier updates in the “About” section

in the “About” section Turn off beta updates to avoid unwanted beta installations

News App Settings

The News app in iOS 17.5 introduces several new settings to help you manage your reading experience more efficiently. By configuring News+ offline mode, you can download articles for offline reading, allowing you to access your favorite content even without an internet connection. To save storage space, enable optimized storage, which downloads smaller versions of images. If you enjoy solving puzzles in the News app, you can choose to upload your puzzle data to Game Center, synchronizing your progress across all your devices.

Configure News+ offline mode to access articles without an internet connection

to access articles without an internet connection Enable optimized storage to save space by downloading smaller image versions

to save space by downloading smaller image versions Decide whether to upload puzzle data to Game Center for cross-device synchronization

Accessibility Settings

iOS 17.5 introduces a new accessibility setting called “Ignore Invalid Switch Setups” under the Switch Control section. By enabling this option, you can streamline your accessibility experience by preventing unnecessary alerts when incorrect switch configurations are detected. This is particularly useful for users who rely on switch control for navigation and interaction with their devices.

Enable “Ignore Invalid Switch Setups” under Switch Control to avoid unnecessary alerts

App Store Settings

To ensure that your apps remain compatible with iOS 17.5 and benefit from the latest features and security patches, it’s essential to enable automatic app updates. This setting allows the App Store to update your installed apps in the background, keeping them up-to-date without requiring manual intervention.

Enable automatic app updates to keep your apps compatible with iOS 17.5

Face ID and Passcode Settings

iOS 17.5 introduces a new security feature called “Stolen Device Protection.” By turning this feature on, you add an extra layer of protection to your iPhone in case it is lost or stolen. When enabled, Stolen Device Protection requires your Apple ID password to turn off Find My iPhone or erase your device, making it more difficult for unauthorized individuals to access or reset your iPhone.

Turn on “Stolen Device Protection” for enhanced security

Siri Settings

If you’re looking to conserve battery life on your iPhone, consider disabling the “Always Listen for Hey Siri” setting. When enabled, this feature allows Siri to constantly listen for the “Hey Siri” wake phrase, which can consume additional power. By turning it off, you can extend your battery life without significantly impacting Siri’s functionality, as you can still activate Siri by pressing and holding the side button.

Disable “Always Listen for Hey Siri” to conserve battery life

Battery Settings

iOS 17.5 introduces a new feature called “Clean Energy Charging,” which aims to reduce your carbon footprint by charging your iPhone during times when cleaner energy production is available. However, this feature can result in slower charging times. If you prioritize faster charging over environmental considerations, you may want to turn off Clean Energy Charging.

Turn off “Clean Energy Charging” to avoid slower charging times

Cellular Data Settings

If you have an iPhone that supports 5G networks, you may notice that keeping 5G enabled at all times can drain your battery more quickly, especially in areas with inconsistent 5G coverage. To strike a balance between performance and battery life, consider using the “5G Auto” setting instead of “5G On.” This allows your iPhone to intelligently switch between 5G and LTE based on network availability and battery conditions.

Use “5G Auto” instead of “5G On” to save battery if 5G coverage is inconsistent

AirDrop Settings

AirDrop’s “Bringing Devices Together” feature uses proximity sensors to detect nearby devices, making it easier to share files and photos. However, this feature can sometimes activate accidentally and consume additional battery power. To prevent unintended activations and conserve battery life, consider disabling “Bringing Devices Together” in the AirDrop settings.

Disable “Bringing Devices Together” to prevent accidental activations and save battery

AirPlay Settings

Similar to AirDrop, automatic AirPlay can sometimes connect to nearby devices unintentionally, leading to increased battery consumption. To minimize this issue, turn off automatic AirPlay in the settings menu. You can still manually connect to AirPlay devices when needed, but disabling automatic connections helps conserve battery life.

Turn off automatic AirPlay to reduce battery consumption

iCloud Settings

In the event that your iPhone is lost or stolen, having web access to your iCloud data can be a lifesaver. By enabling web access to iCloud data, you can remotely access your important information, such as contacts, calendars, and photos, from any web browser. This provides a valuable backup option and allows you to manage your data even without your physical device.

Enable web access to iCloud data for remote access in case of device loss

Notifications

Constantly receiving notifications can not only be distracting but also drain your iPhone’s battery. To minimize battery consumption and reduce interruptions, take some time to manage your notification settings. Turn off unnecessary alerts and consider using scheduled notification summaries, which consolidate non-urgent notifications and deliver them at designated times throughout the day.

Turn off unnecessary alerts to reduce battery drain

to reduce battery drain Use scheduled summaries to minimize interruptions and conserve battery life

Privacy and Security

iOS 17.5 offers granular control over app permissions, allowing you to decide which apps can access sensitive features and data on your iPhone. Review and adjust app permissions for tracking, camera, microphone, speech recognition, Bluetooth, and local network access. By granting permissions only to apps that genuinely require them, you can enhance your privacy and security while potentially improving battery life by limiting background activity.

Review and adjust app permissions for tracking, camera, microphone, speech recognition, Bluetooth, and local network access

By taking the time to review and configure these essential settings in iOS 17.5, you can optimize your iPhone’s performance, enhance its security, and extend its battery life. While some settings may require you to balance functionality against efficiency, understanding and adjusting these preferences puts you in control of your iOS experience. So, dive into your iPhone’s settings and make the most of iOS 17.5’s features and improvements.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



