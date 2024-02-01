My Porsche App update brings new features with Apple Watch

Porsche has announced that it is releasing a software update for their My Porsche App and the update brings some new features. Porsche also revealed that the app is now being used with Apple Car Play in more than 400,000 vehicles.

The update also brings some new features to the app for Apple Watch users, you can now check your Apple Watch for details about your vehicle, and the vehicle status, and you can use the Apple Watch for pre-climatisation, locking and unlocking the vehicle and more.

Porsche is the first vehicle manufacturer to integrate vehicle functions within an app in Apple CarPlay®, thereby creating an innovative, personalised user experience. The functions include setting up audio sound profiles, changing radio stations, changing the air conditioning settings and controlling the ambient lighting. Also new is the Performance Dashboard, with which Porsche customers can call up performance data in real time in CarPlay. This includes top speed, G forces, efficiency, average speed, distance and distance travelled with zero emissions.

You can find out more details about the latest version of the My Porsche App over at the Porsche website at the link below, the latest version of the app is now available to download.

Source Porsche



