Seagate Exos 24TB HDD storage for hyperscalers and enterprise data centers

Seagate has recently unveiled its latest offering, the Exos X24 hard drives. These drives are designed to cater to the needs of hyperscale customers and enterprises running scale-out data centers. With 10 disks that each deliver 2.4 TB of storage, the Exos X24 is the highest density hard drive that Seagate has produced to date. It boasts a conventional magnetic recording (CMR)-based 24 TB capacity, offering industry-leading total cost of ownership (TCO).

The Exos X24 is not just about high capacity; it also delivers high performance and enterprise-class reliability. It is designed for maximum storage capacity and optimal rack-space efficiency, making it a purpose-built solution for hyperscale environments. The new helium 3.5-inch 7200 RPM nearline drive offers both SATA and SAS interfaces, providing a versatile solution for diverse data center needs.

Seagate Exos 24TB HDD

One of the standout features of the Exos X24 is its enhanced caching, which performs up to three times better than solutions that only utilize read or write caching. This improved performance can significantly speed up data access and processing times, making it a valuable asset for data-intensive operations.

The Exos X24 also delivers an increased sustained data rate (SDR) of up to 285 MB/s. This high data rate, along with its power efficiency, contributes to the drive’s excellent performance. The drive maintains its IOPS/Watt, ensuring that it delivers consistent performance even under heavy workloads. In terms of reliability, the Exos X24 has a 2.5M-hr meantime between failures (MTBF) rating. This high MTBF rating indicates that the drive is highly reliable and less likely to fail, reducing the risk of data loss and downtime.

The Exos X24 also includes Seagate Secure encryption technology. This technology provides self-encrypting drive (SED), SED-FIPS, and instant secure erase (ISE) features, enhancing the security of the data stored on the drive. With these features, users can be confident in the security of their data, even in the event of physical theft of the drive. Seagate backs the Exos X24 with a 5-year limited warranty, providing further peace of mind for users. The warranty covers any defects in materials or workmanship, ensuring that users will receive a reliable, high-quality product.

As of now, Seagate’s Exos X24 qualification drives are shipping to key customers. Production drives will be available in volume for channel distribution in December. Looking ahead, Seagate is also leveraging the same underlying technology platform for its upcoming 30 TB-plus hard drives. These drives, based on Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) technology, are on track to begin ramping up production in early 2024.

The Seagate Exos X24 hard drives offer a high-capacity, high-performance, and reliable storage solution for hyperscale customers and enterprise data centers. With its advanced features and proven technology, the Exos X24 is set to be a game-changer in the data storage industry.



