More iOS 16.4 features revealed (Video)

Apple recently launched their iOS 16.4 software update, they also released iPadOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, and macOS Ventuta 13.3, these software updates brought a range of new features to Apple’s various devices.

We have already seen several videos of the new iOS 16.4 in action and now we have another open, this video gives us more details on what is included in the latest iOS software update.

Here are the release notes from Apple for the update:

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

– Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

– Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

– Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

– VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

– Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

– Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

– Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

– Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

The iOS 16.4 software update is now available to download, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software > Download and install update on your iPhone.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





