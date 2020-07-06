More iOS 14 beta 1 features shown off on video

Apple released released their iOS 14 beta 1 to developers, the second beta along with a public beta is expected to land soon, probably this week.

We have already seen a number of videos of the new iOS 14 software and now we have another one, this one is from iDeviceHelp and it gives us a look at some more of the features in the OS.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 14 software update. Some of these will include changes to widgets, apps, the home screen, changes rto the Memoji and lots more.

We are expecting iOS 14 to be released some time in September of October along with the new iPhone 12 smartphones.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp

