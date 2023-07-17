More details on the new iOS 17 betas (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 17 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17 beta 3 for the iPad, they also released iOS 17 Public Beta and iPadOS 17 Public beta and now we get to find out more details about these new betas.

We previously saw a number of videos featuring the new iOS 17 developer beta and the iOS 17 public beta and now we have another video, this one is from Zollotech and it gives us some more details on what is coming to the iPhone with this software update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with this software update, this includes the Live Voicemail feature, which transcribes voicemails in real-time directly onto your iPhone’s screen. This allows you to decide if you would like to answer the call when the voicemail message is being left.

There are also updates for a wide range of apps and also a new StandBy mode which lets you use your iPhone as a Home Hub when it is docked in landscape mode. We are expecting the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 software updates to be released sometime in September along with the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



