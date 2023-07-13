How to Install iOS 17 Public Beta (Video)

Earlier today we heard that Apple has released iOS 17 Public Beta for the iPhone, which is the first public beta of iOS 17. Apple also released watchOS 10 Public Beta, iPadOS 17 Public Beta, and macOS 14 Sonoma Public Beta as well.

In order to try out this new Public Beta on your iPhone and iPad, you will need to be a member of Apple’s Public Beta Testing Program, you can find out full details about that over at Apple’s website.

If you want to try out the new iOS 17 beta on your iPhone, Zollotech has released a great video that explains exactly what you need to do to get this new software running on your iPhone.

As we can see from the video, it is fairly easy to install the new public beta of Apple’s iOS on your iPhone, it should be noted that this is a beta and it comes with bugs that could cause you issues on your iPhone.

Apple is expected to release the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 software updates later this year. They should be released sometime in September along with the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones. We are also expecting to see a new Apple Watch and the watchOS 10 software update at the same time as well.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



