More details on the iOS 16.3 software update (Video)

Apple released their iOS 16.2 software update back in December, it brought a range of new features to the iPhone, we also had ios 16.3 beta 2 last week.

The current iOS 16.2 software has some issues that need to be fixed, the video below from Zollotech gives us more details on these. It also provides us with a look at the new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16.3 release.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone in this update, this includes the new Security Keys feature.

The Security Keys feature allows you to use a physical security key with your iPhone to provide an added layer of security.

There are also some minor updates coming to the Emergency SOS feature which uses satellites for emergency communication on the latest iPhones.

Apple has made some changes to Private Relay, a minor update for Maps and the HomePod, and more on the iPhone.

We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 16.3 software update either around the end of January or in early February. We can expect iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3, and macOS Ventura 13.2 at the same time, as soon as we get some details on when the update will land, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





