What’s new in iOS 16.3 beta 2 (Video)

Apple has released a number of new betas this week, these include iOS 16.3 beta 2, iPadOS 16.3 beta 2, macOS Ventura 13.2 beta 2, and more.

Now we get to have a look at the new iOS 16.3 beta 2 software in a new video from Zollotech, the video gives us a look at what is new in this second beta.

As we can see from the video this software update will bring some new features to the iPhone, this update does include a modem update, which is designed to improve connectivity and call quality etc.

In this release, there are some changes to the Emergency SOS feature for the latest iPhone 14 models, there are also some minor updates for Music in this release. This update also includes the new Security Keys feature that Apple is bringing to the iPhone and other devices, this will allow you to use physical security keys to your device.

The new iOS 16.3 beta 2 and iPadOS 16.3 beta 2 are now available for developers to try out, we are also expecting Apple to release a new public beta of this software.

The final version of iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 is expected to be released in a few weeks, it may land around the end of January or about the start of February. As soon as we get some details on exactly when Apple will be releasing these software updates, we will let you know.

