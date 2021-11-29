More details on iOS 15.2 (Video)

Apple is expected to release iOS 15.2 beta 4 sometime soon and now we get to have another look at the current beta of the software.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives is another look at the iOS 15.2 software and its range of features, lets find out more details.

This software update will bring a range of new features to the iPhone, this includes changes for the Find My app which include a new option for ‘Items That Can Track Me’, this will show items nearby that could be used to track your location.

There is also the new Legacy Contact feature, this feature lets you select a contact that can have access to your device and all of your content, including your iCloud account in the event of your death. This could be a useful feature as people have had issues in the past trying to access content belonging to someone who has passed away.

As yet we do not know exactly when Apple will release iOS 15.2, the software could be released sometime within the next few weeks. Apple is also expected to release iPadOS 15.2 and updates for the Apple Watch, Apple TV, and also the Mac at the same time.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

