More Audi Charging Hub’s launching in Europe

Audi has been testing out its new Charging Hub in Nuremberg and after a successful pilot, Audi has decided that it will be launching more of these charging venues in Europe.

During the test around 60 percent of the charging sessions were from repeat customers, Audi has said this is mainly urban drivers to are unable to charge their vehicles at home.

Between January and the end of April 2022, Audi registered some 3,100 charges at its Nuremberg site during the pilot phase of the world’s first quick-charging station with six reservable high-power charging points, an average of 24 charges at about 800 kWh per day. Additionally, the near 200-square-meter barrier-free lounge that boasts a 40-square-meter terrace above the charging cubes was visited by an average of 35 customers every day, a figure that is on the increase. The comfortable charging and lounge experience, reservable per app and with an attractive catering offering, has garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback from users. Customers expressed overall appreciation of the roofed Audi charging hub that features a convenient swivel-arm charger, a lounge, and a concierge. “The numbers and positive customer feedback demonstrate that our concept of offering flexible, premium quick-charging infrastructure in urban spaces was spot on,” says Audi charging hub project manager Ralph Hollmig. Frequent use was also made of additional services such as the exchange station for micromobility batteries and a grocery delivery service.

Audi will now launch a second Charging Hub in Zurich and it is also planning to launch more sites in Berlin and Salzburg, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Audi

