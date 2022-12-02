Monster Hunter Rise game arrives Jan 20th 2023

Gamers patiently waiting for the arrival of the new Monster Hunter Rise game, will be pleased to know that it will be launching on PlayStation, Xbox and PC systems on January 20, 2023. PlayStation 5 gamers can enjoy enhanced visuals, performance, and DualSense controller support on PlayStation 5. Says the games creators and Joseph Bustos from Capcom has taken to the official PlayStation block to reveal more details about the new game what you can expect to enjoy on the PlayStation platform.

Check out the announcement trailer below for more details on what you can expect from the game mechanics, storyline and characters. The massive expansion, Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak will also be launching during the Spring months of 2023.

“Heads up, hunters! Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on January 20, 2023. It’s been a little over two years since the release of the final update for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, so we’re thrilled to welcome PlayStation players to Kamura Village and back into the hunt.”

Monster Hunter Rise game

“Monster Hunter Rise infuses the hunting experience you might be familiar with from Monster Hunter World and Iceborne with new acrobatic maneuvers enabled by the endemic life known as Wirebugs. Leap into the air, scale cliffs, and quickly traverse open environments with ease. Wirebugs allow for varied and unique special attacks for each of the 14 weapons in the game. Even if you’ve mastered a certain weapon in the past, these new abilities bring new skills to incorporate into your toolkit.”

“You’ll meet a brand new buddy type: the Palamute Canyne. In addition to providing support alongside the tried-and-true Palico Felyne companions, you’ll be able to ride on the back of a Palamute to swiftly make your way across each locale. Palamute riding is a great way to safely use items or sharpen your weapon in your time of need. Be sure to pet your Palamute too and show them some love for all their hard work.”

For more information about what you can expect from the new Monster Hunter Rise game jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : Sony





