Graphic Pro U3 Monitors for Content Creators and Professionals

In the rapidly evolving landscape of digital artistry and content creation, the demand for high-performance monitors has reached unprecedented heights. AOC has risen to the challenge with its groundbreaking Graphic Pro U3 Series content creator monitors. These screens are carefully engineered to cater to the needs of creative professionals, including photographers, designers, and video editors. Offering unrivaled color accuracy, sleek and ergonomic designs, and a wide array of connectivity options and are available in three different models.

Graphic Pro U3 Monitors

Features :

Models: Q27U3CV, U27U3CV, U32U3CV

Screen Sizes: 27″ and 31.5″

Resolutions: QHD (2560×1440) and 4K UHD (3840×2160)

Color Accuracy: Delta E < 2

Color Space: 98% DCI-P3

Connectivity: HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C with up to 96 W Power Delivery, RJ-45

Special Features: Calman Ready, KVM Switch, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification

Design: Award-winning Red Dot Design 2023, recyclable packaging

Additional: Height adjustable stand, tilt, swivel, pivot adjustments

The AOC Graphic Pro U3 professional content creator monitors sets a new benchmark for color accuracy, ensuring that every hue and shade is reproduced with meticulous precision. With a Delta E < 2, these monitors guarantee that the colors displayed on the screen are virtually indistinguishable from their real-world counterparts. This level of color fidelity is essential for professionals who demand nothing less than perfection in their work, from capturing the subtle nuances of a photograph to creating visually stunning designs.

What truly sets the Graphic Pro U3 Series apart is its Calman Ready certification. This innovative feature allows for seamless integration with Calman color calibration software, allowing hardware-level calibration that ensures consistent, true-to-life colors across the entire display. With an impressive 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, these monitors provide a wide gamut of colors that bring creative visions to life with breathtaking accuracy.

Versatile Connectivity for Streamlined Workflows

In today’s fast-paced creative environments, seamless connectivity is paramount. AOC understands this, which is why the Graphic Pro U3 Series comes equipped with a comprehensive array of connectivity options. Multiple USB-C ports with up to 96 W Power Delivery provide a single-cable solution for charging, data transfer, and video output, simplifying cable management and reducing clutter on the desk.

Additionally, the monitors feature HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices and peripherals. For professionals who frequently switch between multiple systems, select models in the series include a built-in KVM switch. This convenient feature allows users to effortlessly toggle between different computers or devices using a single set of input devices, streamlining workflows and boosting productivity.

Ergonomic Design for Optimal Comfort

AOC recognizes that comfort and ergonomics play a crucial role in fostering a productive and creative work environment. The Graphic Pro U3 Series monitors are designed with the user’s well-being in mind, featuring a height-adjustable stand that allows for precise positioning to reduce neck and eye strain. The monitors also offer tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments, allowing users to find the perfect viewing angle for their specific needs.

The sleek and modern design of these monitors not only enhances the aesthetics of any workspace but also reflects AOC’s commitment to sustainability. The packaging materials used for the Graphic Pro U3 Series are recyclable, minimizing the environmental impact while still providing robust protection during shipping and handling.

Pricing & Availability

The AOC Graphic Pro U3 Series is set to transform creative workspaces when it hits the market in July 2024. With competitive pricing, these monitors offer an unbeatable combination of advanced features and affordability. The Q27U3CV model, with its 27-inch QHD display, starts at £289.99, while the U27U3CV, also featuring a 27-inch screen but with 4K UHD resolution, is priced at £399.99. For those seeking an even larger canvas, the U32U3CV, with its expansive 31.5-inch 4K UHD display, is available at £499.99.

The AOC Graphic Pro U3 Series monitors empower creative professionals to bring their visions to life with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency. By combining innovative technology, ergonomic design, and versatile connectivity options, these monitors are sure to set a new standard for high-performance displays in the creative industry.



