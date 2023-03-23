Using Arduino Pro monitor crops for pests

If you are interested in keeping your crops free from pests you might be interested in a new range of hardware capable of building pest monitoring systems using the Arduino Pro platform. The example included in the video below shows how vineyards can use the Arduino ecosystem to monitor pests using Pheromone traps and LoRa technology to enable remote monitoring of Popillia japonica in vineyards.

Vineyard pest monitoring is the practice of monitoring and controlling vineyard pests, such as Popillia japonica. Popillia japonica is a species of scarab beetle native to Japan that feeds on grapevine leaves and can cause significant damage in vineyards. Traditional pest management techniques involve manual monitoring with traps or pheromone traps. These methods are labor-intensive and may not provide accurate and timely monitoring or pest control.”

Pest monitoring is essential for the proper management of any vineyard as it allows for the early detection and management of any potential pest infestations. By regularly monitoring the vineyard, growers can identify pests at early stages and take action to prevent further damage. Monitoring can also provide valuable data on pest behaviour, seasonality, and population size. This information can be used to adjust management strategies and protect the quality of grapes harvested from the vineyard.”

Monitor crops for pests

“Smart insect traps can be a valuable monitoring tool to prevent bug infestations as they allow for early human intervention that prevent yield losses. Learn how Arduino Pro can effectively deploy this solution with Nicla Vision and MKR WAN 1310.

One of the most effective ways to monitor pests is with pheromone traps. Pheromone traps use synthetic hormone-like compounds to attract specific insects and correctly estimate their overall presence based on their number, preventing major damage and disease to the plants. Using pheromone traps can help protect vines from serious infestations, reduce pesticide use, and ensure a healthy crop. Additionally, these traps can be used to track the activity of a particular species over time which is useful for predicting when pest populations are likely to peak or decline. By knowing when insect pressure is high or low, winemakers can better plan for treatments and cultivate their land accordingly. “

For more information on how to monitor crops for pests using the Arduino Pro platform and hardware jump over to the official Arduino blog by following the link below.

