Password manager 1Password now in Early Access on iOS

The development team responsible for one of the best password manager services available, 1Password. Has this week released its 1Password 8 for iOS devices into Early Access. 1Password 8 has been available for both Windows and Linux operating systems for quite some time and they Mac version is currently underdevelopment and in its beta release. Now the team is moving forward with its iOS 1Password application making it available to try out.

If you would like to try out the features included in the latest iOS release it is worth remembering that the 1Password 8 password manager is a separate app from 1Password 7, and you will need to enrolled via TestFlight even if you’re already a 1Password for iOS tester. Michael Fey from the developing team explains more about what you can expect from the latest iOS password manager.

iOS password manager

“When we began work on 1Password 8 for iOS, we started with a fresh canvas and then filled it with all the things that makes 1Password great, backed by over a decade of experience shipping amazing apps for iOS. Over the last couple years we’ve been making a concerted effort to unify our design language. We built a user interface that’s cohesive across all our apps, but also makes you feel right at home on the platform where you’re using it. The updated designs result in a modern take on 1Password that is both familiar and fresh.”

“If you’ve been following along with the development story of our new apps, you know that 1Password 8 for iOS is powered by our next generation 1Password Core; the full capabilities of a desktop-class 1Password app are in the palm of your hand! Written primarily with SwiftUI and Rust, a secure systems programming language famous for its performance and safety, 1Password is more stable, more performant, and more secure than ever before. The Core also provides a very tangible benefit to everyone who uses our new 1Password apps: predictability. A Core-powered 1Password app behaves the same no matter what platform you’re using.”

“Everything from your search results to the password generator has been unified. Even more complicated aspects of our apps – like item recovery and our incredible new item editor – are handled by the Core. New features, like the ability to create and edit SSH keys, which recently debuted in our desktop apps, can also be found in 1Password for iOS thanks to the Core.”

For more information on all the new features that have been included in the latest 1Password 8 iOS password manager application jump over to the official blog post by following the link below.

Source : 1P

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals