Detect water leaks and prevent damage with Custos

If you would like to protect your property or business from water leaks you may be interested in a new smart water leak detection system from the engineers at Custos. Designed to detect water leaks and prevent damage the system is easy to install and requires no plumber or pipe cutting. Providing both online and off-line protection the system can be controlled from your smartphone and allows you to receive notifications 24 hours a day if a water leak has been detected.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $220 or £183 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The Custos kit is invented to prevent water damage at home or any other property. Its design makes sure the best user experience and solid performance. The kit includes Ball Valve Servo (BVS), Wi-Fi Gateway, Leak Sensors, and extension cables. And its main feature is an easy installation with no tools or calling a plumber. The Gateway will support BVS 32+ hours in case of power loss and make sure to close the water main in case of leakage.”

Detect water leaks

If the Custos campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Custos water leak detector project review the promotional video below.

“The small as a lipstick, Leak Sensor works in all orientations no matter the device placement. And due to the capillary effect, detects even the smallest drops of water. The Valve Servo can cope with the toughest valves with ease while staying flexible due to its adjustable clamps. And, it’s the only retrofit valve actuator engineered for outdoor use. Its enclosure is made of automobile graded UV proof polymer.”

“With Valve Servo you don’t need to cut the pipes, call a plumber, or even any tools. Just put the product on the water main and tighten the clamps. And with less than a minute, you’ll have it up and running in an instant. The clamps can be quickly adjusted to slide over the different pipe sizes, making installation a breeze – even in complex piping systems.”

Source : Kickstarter

