New Apple Pro Display and other monitors on the way

Apple will launch a new range of Macs next year, this will include the new Mac Pro and more, and it will also include a new Apple Pro Display and other new monitors.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, we can expect to see a range of new monitors including a new Apple Pro Display XDR.

The aforementioned Mac mini update will come in regular M2 and M2 Pro variations, while new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are arriving early next year with M2 Pro and M2 Max options. The company also continues to eye a high-end iMac Pro with Apple silicon, but that machine has suffered internal delays for similar reasons as the Mac Pro.

Apple is working on multiple new external monitors as well, including an update to the Pro Display XDR that was launched alongside the Intel Mac Pro in 2019. It is possible, however, that the company’s next high-end display will ship after the Mac Pro, as the computer is further along in development than the monitor.

Those new monitors — like the Studio Display launched with the Mac Studio — will include Apple silicon. That helps the screens rely less on resources from the attached computer.

We are looking forward to seeing a new range of monitors from Apple and also a new range of Macs as well, there should be quite a few different models launching next year.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors





