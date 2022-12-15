Apple iPhone could get alternative app stores next year

Apple may allow alternative apps stores on the iPhone from next year, the news comes in a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The European Union is planning to bring in new laws in 2024, which could force Apple to allow alternative app stores on the iPhone and their iOS devices.

There will apparently also be a range of other changes that are designed to make the iPhone more open, previously the iPhone and the app store have been a closed ecosystem.

New story: Apple is preparing to allow alternative app stores and side-loading on iOS — along with a slew of other changes to make the iPhone more open — in response to new European Union requirements arriving in 2024. https://t.co/hZpXrKdHGj — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) December 13, 2022

Apple will apparently also allow sideloading of apps on the iPhone when these changes come into force, this is something they have been against in the past.

The European Union introduced its new Digital Markets Act recently, this will mean that Apple will have to make significant changes to its App Store and also allow other app stores. They have until 2024 to implement this.

Apple will apparently make these changes in Europe next year to comply with the new rules in the European Union. They could also make similar changes in the US and other countries in the future. It will be intresting to see what ahppens and how this affects Apple’s revenue.

Source Mark Gurman

Image Credit: James Yarema





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals