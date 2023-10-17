Monarch Legacy of Monsters trailer released by Apple

The highly anticipated series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has finally been unveiled by Apple TV+ at the New York Comic Con. The trailer release has sparked a wave of excitement among fans of Legendary’s Monsterverse, as they eagerly await the series premiere on November 17, 2023.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a thrilling addition to Apple TV+’s expanding roster of dramas. The series is based on Legendary’s Monsterverse, a cinematic universe that has grossed close to two billion dollars globally at the box office since its inception in 2014. The Monsterverse is home to iconic monsters such as Godzilla, and the new series promises to delve deeper into this universe, exploring the secretive organization known as Monarch and its connection to these legendary creatures.

The series was co-developed by Chris Black and Matt Fraction, both of whom also serve as executive producers. Matt Shakman, known for his work on Game of Thrones and WandaVision, directed the first two episodes. The first public screening of the series was followed by a discussion with the executive producers, along with Tory Tunnell, director Andy Goddard, casting director Ronna Kress, and VFX supervisor Sean Konrad.

Monarch Legacy of Monsters

The cast of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is a blend of seasoned actors and rising stars. The series stars Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, alongside Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. The first two episodes will be released on November 17, followed by one episode every Friday through January 12.

The plot of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” revolves around two siblings investigating their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. The series begins with the revelation that monsters are real, setting the stage for a thrilling exploration of the Monsterverse and the family’s ties to it.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is set to join other world-building dramas on Apple TV+, including “Silo”, “Foundation”, and “Invasion”. Since its launch in 2019, Apple TV+ has received 378 wins and 1,573 award nominations, establishing itself as a global streaming service that delivers high-quality content.

The release of the “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” trailer has set the stage for what promises to be an exciting journey into Legendary’s Monsterverse. With its premiere on Apple TV+ on November 17, viewers around the world will soon be able to delve into the mysteries of Monarch and the legacy of monsters that it guards.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals