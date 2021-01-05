New WandaVision teaser trailer released by Marvel Studios

Marvel has released a new teaser trailers for the upcoming WandaVision TV series arriving on the Disney+ streaming service later this month. WandaVision will be available to view from January 15th 2021 onwards and stars Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Vision. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their respective roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision from the film series.

“Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Wanda Maximoff and Vision are living the ideal suburban life in the town of Westview, trying to conceal their powers. But as they begin to enter new decades and encounter television tropes, the couple suspects things are not as they seem.”

“They’re a newlywed couple, just moved to town 🎶 Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” starts streaming January 15 on Disney+, featuring original theme songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.”

Source : Marvel

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals