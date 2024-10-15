MoMA Masterpieces Come to Samsung’s The Frame TV

Samsung has transformed the concept of home entertainment by seamlessly blending the world of fine art with its acclaimed Lifestyle TV, The Frame. Through an exclusive partnership with the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the Samsung Art Store now offers users the opportunity to display twenty-seven iconic artworks from the museum’s collection. This groundbreaking collaboration brings masterpieces by celebrated artists such as Frida Kahlo, Henri Matisse, and Georgia O’Keeffe directly into the living rooms of art enthusiasts worldwide. The Frame TV not only delivers stunning 4K resolution for an immersive viewing experience but also transforms into a captivating art display when turned off, making it a versatile and stylish addition to any home décor.

The integration of MoMA’s artworks into The Frame TV’s Art Store improves the device beyond a mere television, creating a unique platform for art appreciation and education. Users can now engage with these masterpieces on a deeper level, exploring the artists’ techniques, inspirations, and the historical context behind each work. The high-quality digital reproductions, made possible by Samsung’s advanced technology, ensure that every brushstroke and color nuance is faithfully represented, providing an authentic art viewing experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Frame TV, which has undergone a refresh for 2024, is available in a wide range of sizes, from 32 to 85 inches, catering to various space requirements and personal preferences. Customers can purchase The Frame at the MoMA Design Store, Samsung.com, and select retailers worldwide. The TV’s customizable bezels, offered in an array of colors and designs, allow users to personalize the look of their Frame TV to complement their individual style and home décor. With its ArtfulColor validation from Pantone, The Frame guarantees that the displayed artworks are as vibrant and true-to-life as possible, faithfully reproducing the colors and tones intended by the original artists.

The collaboration between Samsung and MoMA not only benefits art lovers but also supports the museum’s mission of making art accessible to a broader audience. By bringing these masterpieces into homes around the world, The Frame TV and the Samsung Art Store contribute to the democratization of art, fostering a deeper appreciation and understanding of these significant works. This partnership also opens up new avenues for MoMA to engage with audiences beyond the physical walls of the museum, expanding its educational outreach and promoting the value of art in everyday life.

Specifications

Art Store: Exclusive access to MoMA artworks and over 2,700 free channels, including 400+ Samsung TV Plus premium channels.

Display: 4K resolution with ArtfulColor validation from Pantone.

Sizes: Available in 32 to 85 inches.

Design: Customizable bezels with various colors and designs.

Smart Features: AI technology for enhanced clarity, smart home hub capabilities, and Samsung Knox security.

The Frame TV’s impressive specifications extend beyond its art display capabilities. With a 4K resolution and advanced AI technology, the TV delivers crystal-clear images and enhanced clarity for an optimal viewing experience. The Frame also serves as a smart home hub, allowing users to control compatible devices and access a wide range of smart features. Samsung’s Knox security system ensures that users’ personal data and privacy are protected, providing peace of mind while enjoying the TV’s many features.

Explore More with the Samsung Art Store

While the MoMA collection is a standout addition to the Samsung Art Store, it is just one of the many offerings available to users. The Art Store features an extensive selection of digital art from renowned institutions such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Musée d’Orsay, as well as collections featuring iconic artists like René Magritte and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Samsung continues to expand its partnerships and offerings, solidifying The Frame TV’s position as a premier destination for experiencing high-quality digital art in the comfort of one’s home.

The Samsung Art Store also provides a platform for emerging and contemporary artists to showcase their work to a global audience. By featuring a diverse range of styles, mediums, and perspectives, the Art Store encourages users to explore new artistic horizons and discover works that resonate with their personal tastes and interests. This commitment to showcasing a wide variety of art ensures that The Frame TV remains a dynamic and engaging platform for art lovers of all backgrounds and preferences.

In conclusion, Samsung’s The Frame TV, with its integration of MoMA artworks and the expansive Samsung Art Store, represents a significant step forward in the convergence of technology and art. By bringing these masterpieces into the homes of users worldwide, The Frame TV not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of living spaces but also promotes a deeper appreciation and understanding of art. Whether you are a seasoned art collector or simply looking to add a touch of sophistication to your home, The Frame TV offers a unique and enriching experience that combines the best of both worlds.

Source Samsung



