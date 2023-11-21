Samsung TV Plus gets new Music & Kids content

Samsung has announced that it has released an update for Samsung TV Plus in the USA and this update brings a range of new features, titles, and more to the TV Plus platform on the company’s smart TVs.

The new Samsung 5.2 software update brings a range of new content for children with their ‘Best of Kids’ feature over 20 family-friendly channels, plus there is also a new dedicated msuic destination.

The update will also create a new dedicated music destination where fans can easily discover and enjoy songs and artists spanning over 200 playlists and 40+ channels from partners Vevo, XITE and Stingray. On-demand playlists will cater to a wide range of music tastes in a variety of formats, including: decade-based playlists like ‘90s Country; genre-based playlists like Hip-Hop Icons; and artist-centered playlists for top acts like Beyonce, Ariana Grande, The Weekend, The Rolling Stones, and many more.

“With phenomenal year over year growth and an ever-expanding premium lineup of family-friendly shows, music playlists, news, sports programming and more, Samsung TV Plus has a clear foothold in the FAST landscape,” said Salek Brodsky, SVP and GM, Samsung TV Plus. “We are thrilled to present our catalog of free premium content from the world’s top creators in our new user experience, designed to enable the seamless discovery of the hundreds of channels and thousands of on-demand movies and TV shows available on Samsung TV Plus.”

You can find out more information about all of the new features headed to the Samsung TV platform in the USA over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



