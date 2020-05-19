Trenton ION rugged mini PC introduced

Trenton Systems as introduced a new rugged mini PC this week in the form of the ION Mini PC, designed for military commercial and industrial applications offering a powerful yet affordable rugged computer in a small full factor. The small mini PC supports 8th and 9th generation Intel Coffee Lake and Coffee Lake-R processors offering up to 8 cores and 16 threads, supported by up to 32 GB of unbuffered DDR4-2666 RAM via two SODIMM slots.

“If you’re looking for a rugged, hardened, truly made-in-the-USA mini-ITX form factor PC for your program or application, the ION Mini PC is the newest in the industry,” said Yazz Krdzalic, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Trenton Systems. “Team Trenton has spent months taking in customer feedback of wants and needs, and we’ve prioritized the list accordingly. Our ION Mini PC addresses security concerns, ruggedization that withstands harsh environments and is backed by a support team ready to tackle your most technical questions. The rugged ION Mini PC comes with an industry-leading five-year warranty, as well as limited lifetime support at no additional cost.”

Features of the ION Mini PC from Trenton Systems include :

– ECC-registered and non-registered options to reduce cost and increase performance

– 35W TDP to ensure minimal thermal output

– An onboard TPM 2.0 and configurable BIOS settings for added protection

– Strict revision control for consistent, long-term support

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals