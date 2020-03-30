One Netbook has introduced new additions to its range of mini laptops announcing the availability of its new One Mix 3 Pro Platinum Edition mini laptop powered by a powerful Core i7-10510Y processor, supported by up to 16 GB of RAM. The new One Netbook One Mix 3 Pro Platinum Edition is now available to preorder priced at around $1,300 -$1,500 depending on specs and retailer.

The latest One Mix 3 Pro Platinum Edition mini laptop is equipped with an 8.4 inch 10 Point Multi-Touch IPS display protected by Gorilla Glass 4 and offering users a resolution of 2560×1600 with an aspect ratio of 16:9. New configurations of the mini laptop take the form of :

One Mix 3S+ – Core i3-10110Y/8GB RAM/256GB storage

One Mix 3 Pro – Core i5-10210Y/16GB/512GB

One Mix 3 Pro Platinum Edition – Core i7-10510Y/16GB/512GB

One Mix 3 Pro Koi Edition– Core i7/10510Y/16GB/512GB/red chassis with Koi fish logo on the lid

Features of the new One Mix 3 Pro Platinum Edition mini laptop :

– Intel Core i7-10110Y Processor

– Windows 10 Home Pre-Installed

– 16GB RAM / 512GB NVMe SSD

– 2K H-IPS Retina Touchscreen Display w/ 4098 Points of Pressure

– Fingerprint Sensor

For more information on the new mini laptop jump over to the One Netbook product page by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing : One Netbook

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals