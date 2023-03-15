MNT Pocket Reform mini laptop from $899

If you have been patiently waiting for the crowdfunding campaign for the new MNT Pocket Reform mini laptop to start you will be pleased to know it is now underway. Featuring the JDI LT070ME050, a brilliant and sharp 7″ display offering a Full HD+ resolution of 1920 × 1200 pixels and 310 ppi the mini laptop is also equipped with a optical 15 mm trackball with 4 buttons.

Other features include wireless connectivity via WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 (Qualcomm QCA9377-3) as well as connectivity via 2× USB 3.0 Type-C, one port supports Power Delivery charging, MicroSD slot, Micro HDMI port and ix Industrial Ethernet port and 1 GbE (with optional RJ45 adapter cable). Storage on the mini laptop is provided by eMMC flash and a MicroSD card slot and features 128 GB eMMC flash memory and the ability to install up to 2 TB using the provided NVMe SSD slot. The mini laptop also features disk encryption via LUKS.

“MNT Pocket Reform is an extremely compact, fully featured mini laptop that is modular, upgradable, recyclable, and reusable. Being fully open source hardware and software, it exemplifies MNT’s principles while providing abundant connectivity and a pleasant typing experience thanks to a comfortable, ortholinear mechanical keyboard and a micro-optical trackball. Pocket Reform features up-to-date Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and support for cellular modems, so you can go online anywhere.”

Whether you need to take notes at work or in the classroom, write your novel in a cafe, or journal on the bus, Pocket Reform’s super compact, ortholinear mechanical keyboard has you covered. It’s quite inconvenient to use a full-sized laptop while commuting on a crowded bus or train, yet getting work done on a phone can be nigh impossible. Pocket Reform is a handy in-between device for using your time in transit efficiently without taking up too much space or drawing too much attention.

” Pocket Reform is an excellent platform for system administration, wherever and whenever it’s required. Enjoy a real keyboard and trackball for SSH and remote desktop. Pocket Reform is great for other work tasks, as well. With the built-in Micro HDMI port and LibreOffice, you can easily use it to run the numbers, review a document, or give a presentation at a conference. And it plays well with other devices, too, allowing you to wirelessly sync files and photos with your phone or PC.

For full specifications and all available pledge options for the MNT Pocket Reform mini laptop jump over to the official campaign page on the Crowd Supply website by following the link below.

