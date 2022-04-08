CheerTok multifunctional pocket touchpad for all your devices

CheerTok is a new multifunctional pocket touchpad, air mouse, presenter and shortcut controller that has raised over $250,000 via Kickstarter thanks to nearly 5,000 backers. The CheerTok offers universal compatibility and is equipped with a laser pointer and offers the ability for users to create customizable shortcuts and automated actions. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $35 or £27 (depending on current exchange rates).

“How would you like the power to conveniently control all your smart devices with a single hand? With CheerTok, you can! This powerful pocket touchpad can be used as an air mouse, touchpad, presenter, laser pointer, and more. Take it with you anywhere – for business meetings, live streaming, selfies, and more.

CheerTok is the perfect remote control for any screen! And with customizable shortcuts, CheerTok elevates screen-control to a new level, freeing your hands and saving you time! This single compact controller satisfies all your needs for work and entertainment, streamlining your daily life with convenience and fun!”

If the CheerTok crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the CheerTok pocket touchpad project watch the promotional video below.

“With just one touch, CheerTok can control all smart devices wirelessly, combining the functions of a wireless mouse, touchpad, laser presenter and shortcut generator. Its universal compatibility supports Mac, Windows, tablets, smartphones, smart TVs and even vehicle screens. Control them all without being stuck within arm’s reach of your screens!”

“Every good presenter has a key goal in mind – to engage their audience. The last thing you want when you are doing a presentation is a bored, uninterested audience! With CheerTok, you never need to worry about that. The built-in laser pointer allows you to make your points clear while maintaining everyone’s attention and keeping the meeting lively!”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the pocket touchpad, jump over to the official CheerTok crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

