MNT Pocket Reform mini laptop launches this week

In a few days time a new Crowd Supply project will launch for the MNT Pocket Reform mini laptop, making it available to purchase for the first time. The 7 inch mini laptop is fully open source and builds on the company’s previous designs providing a more lightweight and affordable pocket computer for your everyday needs. “MNT Pocket Reform is an extremely compact, fully featured mini laptop that is modular, upgradable, recyclable, and reusable” say its creators. Thanks to its modular design you can choose and exchange your CPU and RAM modules however the standard configuration is a NXP i.MX8M Plus (4× ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.8 GHz, 4 or 8 GB DDR4, Vivante GC7000UL GPU, NPU).

“As fully open source hardware and software, it exemplifies MNT’s principles while providing abundant connectivity and a pleasant typing experience thanks to a comfortable, ortholinear mechanical keyboard and a miniature trackball. Pocket Reform features robust Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and includes both Chromium and Firefox preinstalled, giving it the versatility it needs to shine in many different contexts.”

Mini laptop

“Android and iOS devices are closed platforms, without hardware documentation, yet we use them to handle our most private information. And we’re not even aware of what happens to that information, as these platforms tend to hide their inner workings. In addition, manufacturers determine the life span of the devices they produce, which means users cannot update their phones and must replace them after the vendor decides to shut down support. As the companies behind Android and iOS become more influential in determining what runs on our devices, it is vital to create an open-hardware counterpart⁠: Pocket Reform.”

“Whether you need to take notes at work or in the classroom, write your novel in a cafe, or journal on the bus, Pocket Reform’s super compact, ortholinear mechanical keyboard has you covered. It’s quite inconvenient to use a full-sized laptop while commuting on a crowded bus or train, yet getting work done on a phone can be nigh impossible. Pocket Reform is a handy in-between device for using your time in transit efficiently without taking up too much space or drawing too much attention.”

For full specifications and to register your interest to be notified when the project officially launches in a few days time on March 14, 2023 jump over to the official Crowd Supply website by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply





