EAUSAIR 120 PSI mini air pump weighs just 178g

The EausAir MINI pump, a new addition to the bicycle accessories market, is a compact and efficient tool designed to make tire inflation a breeze. This innovative product, developed by the EAUSLIFE team, offers a range of features and benefits that set it apart from other pumps on the market.

One of the most notable features of the EausAir MINI pump is its high maximum pressure and powerful airflow. With a maximum pressure of 120 PSI and an airflow of 20L/Min, this pump is capable of inflating bike tires in mere seconds. This rapid inflation capability significantly reduces downtime, allowing cyclists to get back on the road quickly.

Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $79 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the established retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“These are real concerns that plague all cycling enthusiasts! And this is precisely why our team created EausAir, to truly address these issues! The scenery along the way is always beautiful when riding, but it can be very frustrating if your bike develops a flat tire while riding. But with EausAir MINI pump, you no longer have to worry about the scenery along the way being blocked!”

The EausAir MINI pump also offers three common modes for different inflation needs. Whether you’re inflating a bicycle tire, a motorcycle tire, or a ball, this pump has you covered. This versatility makes it a convenient tool for a wide range of users.

120 PSI mini air pump

Another standout feature of the EausAir MINI pump is its digital display. This screen allows for easy adjustment of tire pressure from 0-120 PSI, providing users with precise control over their inflation process. This feature, combined with the pump’s professional smart chip for real-time tire pressure monitoring, ensures that users can inflate their tires to the exact pressure they need.

Moreover, the EausAir MINI pump is designed to prevent overinflation. The pump automatically stops inflating once the tire is fully inflated, protecting your tires from potential damage caused by excessive pressure. This automatic stop feature, coupled with the real-time tire pressure monitoring, provides users with peace of mind during the inflation process.

If the EAUSAIR campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the EAUSAIR mini air pump project review the promotional video below.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of air pumps :

Lightweight bicycle pump

The EausAir MINI pump’s compact and lightweight design is another significant advantage. With a body size of 51.8mm x 35.9mm x 75.8mm and a weight of only 178g, this pump is similar in size to the AirPods Pro. This compact size and light weight make the EausAir MINI pump incredibly portable. It can easily be carried in a pocket or a cycling bag pouch, making it a convenient tool for cyclists on the go.

The development process of the EausAir MINI pump also sets it apart from other pumps on the market. The EAUSLIFE team identified issues with existing pumps, such as bulkiness, inconvenience, pressure loss, or malfunction. During the initial design phase, the team aimed to reduce weight by using plastic for the cylinder section.

However, they found that high temperature and pressure conditions caused deformation in the plastic material, leading to pressure loss or failure in the cylinder. This discovery led to the development of the EausAir MINI pump’s resilient design, which delivers substantial air pressure rapidly without the issues associated with other pumps.

The EausAir MINI pump offers a range of features and benefits that make it an efficient and convenient tool for bicycle tire inflation. Its high maximum pressure, powerful airflow, versatile modes, digital display, real-time tire pressure monitoring, automatic stop feature, and compact and lightweight design all contribute to its effectiveness and ease of use. Moreover, the thoughtful development process behind this pump ensures that it addresses and overcomes the issues found in other pumps on the market.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the mini air pump, jump over to the official EAUSAIR crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals