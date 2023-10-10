Pocket sized lightweight, powerful portable pump

If you are searching for a tiny pocket sized portable inflation pump it might be worth your while checking out the BSCOBBER ultra-lightweight air pump that boasts rapid inflation. The BSCOBBER, weighing a mere 185g, is a game-changer in the realm of portable pumps, offering a compact and portable design that can easily fit into a bag or pocket. It’s a testament to how technology has evolved, making life easier and more convenient for users.

The portable pump, launched by BSCOBBER, is a one-button air pump that uses an advanced brushless motor to achieve rapid inflation. It can reach up to 120 PSI in just one minute, a speed that is exceptional in the market. This rapid inflation capability makes it suitable for a variety of applications, from inflating balls for sports such as soccer, volleyball, and basketball, to inflating tires of cars, motorcycles, and bicycles.

Early bird packages are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $89 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail pricing, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The design of this portable pump is noteworthy. It is the smallest 5-in-1 air pump on the market, a testament to its compact and portable design. Despite its small size, measuring just 79 x 50 x 33mm, it does not compromise on performance. The inflation and deflation ports have been optimized for easy handling and operation, making it a user-friendly device.

Powerful pocket sized pump

One of the standout features of this portable pump is its wireless operation. This offers users the convenience of not having to deal with tangled wires or the need for a power source. It also operates quieter than conventional electric tire inflators, making it a more pleasant device to use.

The portable pump also offers precise pressure control. Unlike conventional electric tire inflators, the BSCOBBER maintains precise control over the pressure, matching the value in real-time. This feature ensures that the inflation process is accurate and safe, preventing over-inflation that could potentially damage the item being inflated.

If the BSCOBBER campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the BSCOBBER powerful pocket sized pump project glimpse the promotional video below.

Ease of use is another key feature of this portable pump. It requires only three steps to achieve rapid inflation, making it a device that anyone can use with ease. This simplicity does not compromise its performance, as it is capable of inflating over 80 volleyballs on a single full charge, thanks to its powerful 1800mAh rechargeable battery.

The portable pump also comes with a variety of valve adaptations, making it a versatile device suitable for a range of inflating needs. Whether it’s inflating car and bike tires or various ball games, this pump has got it covered.

The ultra-lightweight air pump by BSCOBBER is a significant advancement in the world of portable inflation devices. Its compact and portable design, rapid inflation capabilities, wireless operation, precise pressure control, and ease of use make it a device that enhances outdoor experiences and lightens travel loads. Its long-lasting rechargeable battery and variety of valve adaptations further add to its appeal, making it a device worth considering for all your inflation needs.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and design specifications for the powerful pocket sized pump, jump over to the official BSCOBBER crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



