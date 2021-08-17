Pixel Pump open source manual PCB pick and place machine

Electronic enthusiasts, developers and makers looking for a quicker way to manually build PCB boards may be interested in the Pixel Pump PCB pick and place machine. An open source vacuum pump specifically designed for manual SMT assembly that will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website. Featuring a comfortable pen, a foot pedal, RGB LED buttons the Pixel Pump has been created to help build individual prototypes to small-production runs. The Pixel Pump pen is equipped with a barbed connection for the air hose, as well as a standard luer lock tip for attaching the nozzles. Check out the video below to learn more about the Pixel Pump.

“Tactile silicone buttons with RGB backlighting allow for full control over the unit. You can change operation modes, switch between high and low power settings or go into reverse mode to clean your nozzle. The buttons also give you access to different setting modes like fine tuning the vacuum power modes or adjusting the LED brightness to match the lighting of your workplace.”

Features and specifications of the Pixel Pump PCB pick and place machine include:

– Comfortable pen that holds different vacuum needles

– Small, flexible and heat resistant silicone hose connecting the pen and the Pixel Pump

– Variable and strong vacuum that allows for picking very small and large components

– Magnetic base for the pen

– Tactile RGB silicone button interface

– Foot pedal for triggering the pump

– Optional second foot pedal for even cooler things like iBOM remote control

– Adjustable High/Low power settings

– Adjustable LED brightness

– Reverse mode that creates a pressure instead of a vacuum – used for cleaning the nozzle

– Vacuum relief valve for quick depressurization so the part falls down immediately

– Easy software updates via USB-C

– Small and compact so it does not use up much space on your workbench

“Pixel Pump pick and place machine also has a useful pressure relief valve that dumps the vacuum when releasing the foot pedal. This ensures that your part gets released quickly. On request the valves can switch from suction to blow mode, this allows for a quick and easy nozzle clean in case you have sucked in debris like solder paste by accident.”

“A sintered air filter is installed right before the air enters the system. This protects the vacuum pump and all the valves from debris being sucked in by accident. The filter is accessible from the outside and can be cleaned and reused easily.”

Unfortunately no information on pricing or launch date has been released as yet but as soon more information becomes available and the project launches on Crowd Supply we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime jump over to the holding page on the Crowd Supply website for more details, images and specifications.

Source : Crowd Supply

