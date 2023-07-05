BoAir rechargeable portable air pump

If you are in the market for a powerful, portable air pump complete with rechargeable battery and large LED display. You might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the aptly named BoAir. Capable of inflating for car tyres and more the transparent, minimalist design of the BoAir offers a handy lightweight alternative to manual pumps.

Fitted with 7800 mAH battery the air pump features mechanical dissipation for longer life endurance as well as a handy integrated SOS nightlight the ability to measure tyre pressure when needed. Early bird bonuses are now available for the fresh project from roughly $49 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Introducing the ultimate air pump for your car tires – BoAir Mini Portable Tire Air Pump! With a sleek and transparent industrial design, this air pump is not only practical but also stylish, making it a perfect addition to any garage or workspace. BoAir mini portable tire air pump is compact and lightweight that’s perfect for on-the-go use. It’s small enough to fit in trunk or glove box, so you can take it with you wherever you go.”

Portable air pump

“The BoAir can inflate car tires, bicycle tires , motorcycle tires, basketball, and LED modes to meet the needs of different inflatable categories. One inflatable pump can meet your various needs, saving time and effort. With a HD digital display and custom gear (0-150PSI), BoAir air pump allows for precise measuring tire pressure and preset tire pressure. You can preset tire pressure level and inflate tires quickly and easily.”

Assuming that the BoAir funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the BoAir portable air pump project take in the promotional video below.

“BoAir air pump is designed for optimal performance and convenience. The built-in fan and grid heat dissipation design ensure rapid heat dissipation during operation, while the mesh heat dissipation appearance design and temperature control chip help to improve the service life of the pump.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the portable air pump, jump over to the official BoAir crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals