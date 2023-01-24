GIGA Pump 4.0 tiny pocket air pump

If you are searching for a tiny yet powerful air pump you might be interested in the which has this month launched by Kickstarter and already raised over $45,000 thanks to over 1,000 backers with still 40 days remaining. As the name suggests the GIGA Pump 4.0 air pump is a fourth-generation design and has been created to provide you with the smallest yet powerful is three and one air pump currently available on the market.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $32 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“GIGA PUMP is back, after 3 versions since then has just been tweaking, updating and improving, building on the original. Here bringing the smallest and more powerful 3-in-1 air pump, includes inflating, deflating and camping lantern functions. Make your backpack even lighter. GIGA PUMP 4.0 still continues the design concept of compact. Its body is 50mm x 48mm x 60.5mm and the weight is 100g only, smaller than a salt shaker. Lighten your backpacking gear. Allow you to go further and see more beautiful scenery.”

GIGA Pump 4 air pump

“The unique design of the GIGA PUMP 4.0 internal structure can optimize the duct of the air pump, making the product small and compact yet the motor inside can reach a high speed of 50,000RPM. GIGA PUMP 4.0 can fast inflate with 220L/min larger airflows and the air pressure can reach 4.2kPa. Suitable for a variety of inflatable products in life.”

With the assumption that the GIGA Pump 4.0 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the GIGA Pump 4.0 air pump project check out the promotional video below.

“Apart from inflating, GIGA PUMP 4.0 can also be used as a vacuum pump. Attach the air nozzle to the air outlet, simply press the button and it can quickly deflate the air mattress and air pillow. Make packing easier and save extra backpack space. Moreover, GIGA PUMP 4.0 is not only for outdoor use, but also can be used on vacuum bags at home.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the air pump, jump over to the official GIGA Pump 4.0 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

