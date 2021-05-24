A new open source MIDI foot pedal for loading presets has been launched via Kickstarter this month offering a way for musicians to easily store, search and load presets when needed Stryde MIDI preset loader which is now available to back via Kickstarter with earlybird pledges starting from $109 or roughly £78 and worldwide shipping expected to take place during October 2021.

“MIDI controlled musical instrument gear is awesome. New equipment, capable of storing hundreds of recall-able MIDI presets, is getting released all the time. Much of it without any way to access those presets unless you have an external MIDI controller. But what kind of controller is right for you? Not every situation calls for a complex MIDI solution and not every musician is inclined to program a comprehensive MIDI controller.”

Features of the Stryde Arduino Every-powered MIDI preset loader :

– Preset scrolling for up to 128 presets. (both directions)

– Seek mode for queuing up a preset before loading it

– Seek Acceleration for scrolling far distances quickly

– Recall a Favorite Preset instantly

– Scroll Limits to reduce scrolling range

– Display a Zero-based or One-Based Index for preset numbering

– 1x MIDI IN (DIN)

– 2x MIDI OUT (DIN and 1/4″ TRS)

– 1/4″ TRS MIDI compatible with 3 wiring standards

– Selectable MIDI OUT routing

– Selectable MIDI THRU routing

– Usable as a MIDI Splitter

– Arduino Hardware Platform and Open Source Code

“Stryde fully works out of the box as described, but I am committed to releasing Stryde’s code to all who wish to examine, learn from, improve and create new things with it. I view Stryde as a platform that can help others perform exactly what they need in a small footprint. For those out there who, like me, were wishing and waiting for a product to fill their exact needs, here’s a chance to take hold of it for yourself. I can’t wait to see what solutions others can come up with!”

Source : Arduino Blog : Kickstarter

